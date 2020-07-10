Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radar Build B-Roll

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Two DoD employees build a radar tower by themselves after contractors left site due to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 05:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770524
    VIRIN: 201007-F-GV306-781
    Filename: DOD_108032735
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radar Build B-Roll, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

