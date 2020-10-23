Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks friendship during COVID-19

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Cape Zanpa Lighthouse, Okinawa, Japan, and reflects on the friendship developed between U.S. Soldiers and the local Okinawa citizens after World War II with just a small gesture of kindness during Episode 21 of Chaplain's Neighborhood Resiliency Talks.

    Chaplain Johnston encourages you to reach out and continue making friends through this difficult time. Please like and share his message until together we win.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 03:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 770519
    VIRIN: 201023-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108032725
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks friendship during COVID-19, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    ADA
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    Resilience
    Chaplain Corps
    PACOM
    World War II
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    Ready and Resilient
    94th AAMDC
    1-1 ADA
    AMD
    U.S-Japan Partnership
    Indo-Pacific Region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    COVID-19
    Kill the Virus
    Chaplain’s Neighborhood
    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston
    Sgt. Maj. George S. Rupprecht
    Zanpa Lighthouse

