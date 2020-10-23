Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks friendship during COVID-19

Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Cape Zanpa Lighthouse, Okinawa, Japan, and reflects on the friendship developed between U.S. Soldiers and the local Okinawa citizens after World War II with just a small gesture of kindness during Episode 21 of Chaplain's Neighborhood Resiliency Talks.
Chaplain Johnston encourages you to reach out and continue making friends through this difficult time. Please like and share his message until together we win.
