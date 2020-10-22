Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Army Shoutout - Col. Josh Bookout

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Col. Josh Bookout, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander and USMA-West Point Alumni (Class of 1998) records a "Go Army" shoutout for the 2020 season.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 22:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 770513
    VIRIN: 201022-A-AK380-312
    Filename: DOD_108032594
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Army Shoutout - Col. Josh Bookout, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    GoArmy2020

