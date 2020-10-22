31st MEU: Always Ready

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770512" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 31st MEU demonstrates to our Commandant, our allies and partners, and our adversaries that we are prepared to be first on the scene, first to help, first to contain a brewing crisis, and if required to do so, first to fight.