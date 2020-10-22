Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st MEU: Always Ready

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.22.2020

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Salas 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    The 31st MEU demonstrates to our Commandant, our allies and partners, and our adversaries that we are prepared to be first on the scene, first to help, first to contain a brewing crisis, and if required to do so, first to fight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 00:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770512
    VIRIN: 201022-M-PZ577-001
    Filename: DOD_108032593
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU: Always Ready, by Cpl Brandon Salas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    USMC
    31st MEU
    Marines
    III MEF
    31st Marine Expeditionary Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT