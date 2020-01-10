Joint Base Charleston is home to Navy, Coast Guard, Army, and Air Force units. Joint Base Charleston supports and executes missions across the globe. Utilizing waterways is just one way the joint team here can transport personnel and assets where it's needed worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 19:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770500
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-KQ555-903
|Filename:
|DOD_108032400
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Base Charleston: Sea, by A1C Jade Dubiel and SSgt Lindsey Gulliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
