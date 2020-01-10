Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Base Charleston: Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel and Staff Sgt. Lindsey Gulliver

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Joint Base Charleston is home to Navy, Coast Guard, Army, and Air Force units. Joint Base Charleston supports and executes missions across the globe. Utilizing waterways is just one way the joint team here can transport personnel and assets where it's needed worldwide.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 19:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770500
    VIRIN: 201001-F-KQ555-903
    Filename: DOD_108032400
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Charleston: Sea, by A1C Jade Dubiel and SSgt Lindsey Gulliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Sea
    Charleston
    Naval Weapons Station
    Port
    Joint Base Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT