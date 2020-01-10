Joint Base Charleston: Sea

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base Charleston is home to Navy, Coast Guard, Army, and Air Force units. Joint Base Charleston supports and executes missions across the globe. Utilizing waterways is just one way the joint team here can transport personnel and assets where it's needed worldwide.