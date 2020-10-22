Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll Air National Guard Director Visits 162nd Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    TUCSON, Ariz. — Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, Director of the Air National Guard, visited with the Airmen of the 162nd Wing and 214th Attack Group and coined a select few for their hard work Oct. 22. Loh has visited the two Air National Guard wings in the Arizona National Guard over three days, getting a first-hand experience of the Arizona Air National Guard readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt. Hampton E. Stramler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770495
    VIRIN: 201022-Z-NT824-001
    Filename: DOD_108032329
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Air National Guard Director Visits 162nd Wing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Tucson
    Director
    Arizona
    DANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT