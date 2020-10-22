Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Elephant Walk At Edwards Air Force Base During Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Courtesy Video

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Check out this elephant walk during the 2020 Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show with F-16s, F-35s, an F-18, T-38s, a C-17, a C-12, and a B-52. #eafb #tcotatu #412thtestwing #NASA Aerospace Valley Air Show (Video by Jonathan Case)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770478
    VIRIN: 200424-F-HC101-1009
    Filename: DOD_108032160
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    AIRSHOW
    EAFB
    TCOTATU
    AVAS2020
    hybridairshow

