Elephant Walk At Edwards Air Force Base During Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show

Check out this elephant walk during the 2020 Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show with F-16s, F-35s, an F-18, T-38s, a C-17, a C-12, and a B-52. #eafb #tcotatu #412thtestwing #NASA Aerospace Valley Air Show (Video by Jonathan Case)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 16:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770478
|VIRIN:
|200424-F-HC101-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_108032160
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
