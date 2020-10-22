Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR/60 Episode 25

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers are learned how to adapt when integrating COVID-19 safety guidelines into training during Operation Ready Warrior.

    ORW 20-1 is the first large scale training and readiness military exercise since the Department of Defense ordered all military members to “stop movement,” March 13, 2020, to protect the force.

    For more information on Operation Ready Warrior go to: https://www.usar.army.mil/News/Article/2381420/army-reserve-trains-their-own-bubble/

