AR/60 Episode 25

Army Reserve Soldiers are learned how to adapt when integrating COVID-19 safety guidelines into training during Operation Ready Warrior.
ORW 20-1 is the first large scale training and readiness military exercise since the Department of Defense ordered all military members to “stop movement,” March 13, 2020, to protect the force.
For more information on Operation Ready Warrior go to: https://www.usar.army.mil/News/Article/2381420/army-reserve-trains-their-own-bubble/
