AR/60 Episode 25

Army Reserve Soldiers are learned how to adapt when integrating COVID-19 safety guidelines into training during Operation Ready Warrior.



ORW 20-1 is the first large scale training and readiness military exercise since the Department of Defense ordered all military members to “stop movement,” March 13, 2020, to protect the force.



