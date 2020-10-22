The Parris Island Marine Band recently bid farewell to clarinet instrumentalist, Sergeant Joseph Williams. During his time here, Sergeant Williams served as assistant section leader, library clerk, and Public Affairs clerk. Upon departure, he will report to the 1st Marine Division Band in Camp Pendleton, California. Fair winds and following seas!
(US Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Franklin Green)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 15:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770466
|VIRIN:
|201022-M-MH868-793
|Filename:
|DOD_108032039
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sergeant Williams Going Away, by Cpl Franklin Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT