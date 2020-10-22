Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Williams Going Away

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Cpl. Franklin Green 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    The Parris Island Marine Band recently bid farewell to clarinet instrumentalist, Sergeant Joseph Williams. During his time here, Sergeant Williams served as assistant section leader, library clerk, and Public Affairs clerk. Upon departure, he will report to the 1st Marine Division Band in Camp Pendleton, California. Fair winds and following seas!


    (US Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Franklin Green)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770466
    VIRIN: 201022-M-MH868-793
    Filename: DOD_108032039
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    parris island
    band
    parris island band
    going away

