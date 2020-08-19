DRBS training for PRANG Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, set up tents and generators as part of a two week long training exercise on the Disaster Relief Beddown Systems at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Aug. 18, 2020. Specialized Airmen from the New Mexico ANG, Arkansas ANG, Pennsylvania ANG, North Carolina ANG, Iowa ANG and Colorado ANG arrived at Muñiz to train Puerto Rico National Guard Airmen and Soldiers on how to properly assemble, operate, inventory and disassemble the DRBS equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)