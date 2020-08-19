Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DRBS training for PRANG Airmen

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.19.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, set up tents and generators as part of a two week long training exercise on the Disaster Relief Beddown Systems at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Aug. 18, 2020. Specialized Airmen from the New Mexico ANG, Arkansas ANG, Pennsylvania ANG, North Carolina ANG, Iowa ANG and Colorado ANG arrived at Muñiz to train Puerto Rico National Guard Airmen and Soldiers on how to properly assemble, operate, inventory and disassemble the DRBS equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770464
    VIRIN: 200819-Z-WT236-0001
    Filename: DOD_108031955
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    This work, DRBS training for PRANG Airmen, by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    disaster response
    ANG
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRNG
    Airman
    domops
    145th CES
    188th CES
    DRBS
    Bucaneros
    PRANG Airman
    Muñiz Air National GuardBase
    150th CES
    201st REDHORSE

