U.S. Airmen with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, set up tents and generators as part of a two week long training exercise on the Disaster Relief Beddown Systems at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Aug. 18, 2020. Specialized Airmen from the New Mexico ANG, Arkansas ANG, Pennsylvania ANG, North Carolina ANG, Iowa ANG and Colorado ANG arrived at Muñiz to train Puerto Rico National Guard Airmen and Soldiers on how to properly assemble, operate, inventory and disassemble the DRBS equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770464
|VIRIN:
|200819-Z-WT236-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031955
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DRBS training for PRANG Airmen, by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT