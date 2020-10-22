Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell-River Region Partnership for Educational Excellence

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Brian Selmeski talks about the Maxwell-River Region Partnership for Educational Excellence, and how the group aims to improve public education in the River Region community.

    Education
    Air University

