Dr. Brian Selmeski talks about the Maxwell-River Region Partnership for Educational Excellence, and how the group aims to improve public education in the River Region community.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 13:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|770454
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031828
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT