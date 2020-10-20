APG Celebrates 103 years

On October 20, 1917, Aberdeen Proving Ground was established by the order of President Woodrow Wilson. Over the next 103 years, APG grew into a world leader in research, development, testing and evaluation of materiel. Our home of innovation now boasts more than 18,000 civilians and Soldiers and remains Harford County’s largest employer and one of the largest in the state of Maryland. Cheers to the U.S. Army's oldest proving ground, Aberdeen Proving Ground!
|10.20.2020
|10.22.2020 14:07
|Package
|770453
|201020-A-EZ484-922
|DOD_108031827
|00:02:20
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|3
|1
|1
|0
