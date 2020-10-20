Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APG Celebrates 103 years

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    On October 20, 1917, Aberdeen Proving Ground was established by the order of President Woodrow Wilson. Over the next 103 years, APG grew into a world leader in research, development, testing and evaluation of materiel. Our home of innovation now boasts more than 18,000 civilians and Soldiers and remains Harford County’s largest employer and one of the largest in the state of Maryland. Cheers to the U.S. Army's oldest proving ground, Aberdeen Proving Ground!

