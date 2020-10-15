Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Police Academy opens on Fort Leonard Wood

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Stephen Standifird 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marine Corps and Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders officially open the Marine Corps Police Academy on Fort Leonard Wood with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Taking part in the ceremony were Gregg Thompson, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence deputy to the commanding general; Marine Col. Bernard Hess, head of Law Enforcement, Investigations and Corrections Branch, Security Division, Plans, Policies and Operations, Headquarters Marine Corps; Col. William Hannan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District commander; and Maceo Franks, program manager for the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Program and head of the Supporting Establishment Law Enforcement Program.

    USMC
    Corps of Engineers
    Fort Leonard Wood
    FLW
    MSCoE
    Marine Corps Detachment
    Civilian Police Academy

