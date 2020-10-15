Marine Corps Police Academy opens on Fort Leonard Wood

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770452" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps and Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders officially open the Marine Corps Police Academy on Fort Leonard Wood with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Taking part in the ceremony were Gregg Thompson, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence deputy to the commanding general; Marine Col. Bernard Hess, head of Law Enforcement, Investigations and Corrections Branch, Security Division, Plans, Policies and Operations, Headquarters Marine Corps; Col. William Hannan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District commander; and Maceo Franks, program manager for the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Program and head of the Supporting Establishment Law Enforcement Program.