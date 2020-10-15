U.S. Marine Corps and Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders officially open the Marine Corps Police Academy on Fort Leonard Wood with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Taking part in the ceremony were Gregg Thompson, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence deputy to the commanding general; Marine Col. Bernard Hess, head of Law Enforcement, Investigations and Corrections Branch, Security Division, Plans, Policies and Operations, Headquarters Marine Corps; Col. William Hannan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District commander; and Maceo Franks, program manager for the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Program and head of the Supporting Establishment Law Enforcement Program.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 13:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770452
|VIRIN:
|201015-A-EX989-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031822
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Police Academy opens on Fort Leonard Wood, by Stephen Standifird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT