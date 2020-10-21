Fueling the mission: 97th LRS Fuels Management Flight laboratory

The 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Fuels Management Flight is charged with testing the quality of the fuel used in the aircraft here in Mobility's Hometown. The lab team performs several tests to ensure the training of the next generation of mobility Airmen can continue uninterrupted.
