Fueling the mission: 97th LRS Fuels Management Flight laboratory

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770451" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Fuels Management Flight is charged with testing the quality of the fuel used in the aircraft here in Mobility's Hometown. The lab team performs several tests to ensure the training of the next generation of mobility Airmen can continue uninterrupted.