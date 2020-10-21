Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the mission: 97th LRS Fuels Management Flight laboratory

    OK, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Fuels Management Flight is charged with testing the quality of the fuel used in the aircraft here in Mobility's Hometown. The lab team performs several tests to ensure the training of the next generation of mobility Airmen can continue uninterrupted.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 16:41
    Testing
    Air Force
    Lab
    Altus AFB
    97 AMW
    Mighty 97th
    Mobility's Hometown
    AETC: Fuels

