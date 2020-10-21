A soldier from 28th Public Affairs Detachment, 25th Infantry Division, HHBN provides a review of an individual Meal Ready-to-Eat (MRE) Menu 22 during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 21, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demi Jones, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 13:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|770446
|VIRIN:
|201021-A-DJ137-0028
|Filename:
|DOD_108031748
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JRTC 21-01 Mission MRE-Menu 22, by SPC Demi Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
