Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, work as a team to defend the town of Dar Lam against opposing forces during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 18, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770445
|VIRIN:
|201020-A-LU759-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108031731
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JRTC 21-01 1-21 IN Dar Lam Defense B-Roll, by PFC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS
