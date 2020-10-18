JRTC 21-01 1-21 IN Dar Lam Defense

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, work as a team to defend the town of Dar Lam against opposing forces during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 18, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)