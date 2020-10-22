Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triumph over tragedy: Estes shares life-changing story with Sheppard

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Motivational speaker and burn survivor Jared Estes tells Airmen in Training how he overcame tragedy and took charge of his life during a visit to Sheppard on Oct. 7. Estes was in a car with Paige, his wife of six months, and a couple of friends when they were struck by another car traveling at speeds of at least 120 mph on March 6, 2005. Estes encouraged the AiT to use the resiliency weapons of grace, gratitude, letting go and teamwork to combat life’s challenges to rebel against the human instinct of self-pity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 12:21
    This work, Triumph over tragedy: Estes shares life-changing story with Sheppard, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

