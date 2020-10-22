Triumph over tragedy: Estes shares life-changing story with Sheppard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Motivational speaker and burn survivor Jared Estes tells Airmen in Training how he overcame tragedy and took charge of his life during a visit to Sheppard on Oct. 7. Estes was in a car with Paige, his wife of six months, and a couple of friends when they were struck by another car traveling at speeds of at least 120 mph on March 6, 2005. Estes encouraged the AiT to use the resiliency weapons of grace, gratitude, letting go and teamwork to combat life’s challenges to rebel against the human instinct of self-pity.