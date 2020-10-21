Public Affairs Officer Ms. Clester Burdell interviews Mechanical Engineer, Mr. Brian Freeman, about the importance of Energy Awareness and conservation at Anniston Army Depot, in a broadcast segment of The Morning Show.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 12:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|770434
|VIRIN:
|201021-A-A4502-002
|PIN:
|210002
|Filename:
|DOD_108031637
|Length:
|00:07:49
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Energy Action Month, by Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT