    Energy Action Month

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams

    Anniston Army Depot

    Public Affairs Officer Ms. Clester Burdell interviews Mechanical Engineer, Mr. Brian Freeman, about the importance of Energy Awareness and conservation at Anniston Army Depot, in a broadcast segment of The Morning Show.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 12:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 770434
    VIRIN: 201021-A-A4502-002
    PIN: 210002
    Filename: DOD_108031637
    Length: 00:07:49
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Energy Action Month, by Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Energy Awareness
    Alabama
    U.S. Army
    Anniston
    Anniston Army Depot
    Energy Action Month

