    Sheppard Speaks 366th TRS EOD

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this installment of Sheppard Speaks we're highlighting the preliminary EOD course with the 366th TRS. Explosive Ordnance Disposal is one of the most challenging career fields in the Air Force and training for it begins right here at Sheppard AFB.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 11:51
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: TX, US
    Explosions
    Bombs
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    EOD
    Training
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

