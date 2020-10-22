Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Space Force General Speaks at Virtual Air Force Event

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations and commander of U.S. Space Command, provides remarks at the virtual Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office Advanced Manufacturing Olympics, Oct. 22, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Location: DC, US
