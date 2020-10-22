Sheppard Speaks 82nd Communications Squadron

In this installment of Sheppard Speaks, leadership takes a dive into the 82nd Communications Squadron informally known as Comms. They are responsible for every computer, telephone, and radio at Sheppard. This team provides tech support and also ensures infrastructure and software updates roll out smoothly.
