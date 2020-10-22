Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard Speaks 82nd Communications Squadron

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this installment of Sheppard Speaks, leadership takes a dive into the 82nd Communications Squadron informally known as Comms. They are responsible for every computer, telephone, and radio at Sheppard. This team provides tech support and also ensures infrastructure and software updates roll out smoothly.

