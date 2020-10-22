Col. Stephen Dillon, commander, 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group, reflects on Veteran’s Day, and how changes underway in the Air Force will implicate the CEIG community.
“The 253rd CEIG is taking the lead in developing and deploying new innovative solutions to provide the Air Force with an agile, adaptable, and flexible force to meet the global challenges of the 21st century,” says Col. Dillon.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 11:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770426
|VIRIN:
|201022-Z-OD508-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031561
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 102 IW Command Message for November 2020 - Col. Stephen Dillon, by MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
