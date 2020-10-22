Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102 IW Command Message for November 2020 - Col. Stephen Dillon

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Kerri Spero 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. Stephen Dillon, commander, 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group, reflects on Veteran’s Day, and how changes underway in the Air Force will implicate the CEIG community.

    “The 253rd CEIG is taking the lead in developing and deploying new innovative solutions to provide the Air Force with an agile, adaptable, and flexible force to meet the global challenges of the 21st century,” says Col. Dillon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 11:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770426
    VIRIN: 201022-Z-OD508-0001
    Filename: DOD_108031561
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102 IW Command Message for November 2020 - Col. Stephen Dillon, by MSgt Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    102IW
    CEIG

