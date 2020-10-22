102 IW Command Message for November 2020 - Col. Stephen Dillon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Stephen Dillon, commander, 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group, reflects on Veteran’s Day, and how changes underway in the Air Force will implicate the CEIG community.



“The 253rd CEIG is taking the lead in developing and deploying new innovative solutions to provide the Air Force with an agile, adaptable, and flexible force to meet the global challenges of the 21st century,” says Col. Dillon.