A new wave of COVID-19 is spreading across the U.S. with more than 50,000 cases per day and significant increases are expected over the next four weeks. Don’t get complacent, continue to wash your hands, wear your face coverings and contact medical if you feel symptoms of COVID-19. Together we can beat COVID fatigue. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 11:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770424
|VIRIN:
|201021-M-IR713-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031551
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Covid Fatigue, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT