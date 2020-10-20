video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770424" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A new wave of COVID-19 is spreading across the U.S. with more than 50,000 cases per day and significant increases are expected over the next four weeks. Don’t get complacent, continue to wash your hands, wear your face coverings and contact medical if you feel symptoms of COVID-19. Together we can beat COVID fatigue. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)