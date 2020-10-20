Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Covid Fatigue

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    A new wave of COVID-19 is spreading across the U.S. with more than 50,000 cases per day and significant increases are expected over the next four weeks. Don’t get complacent, continue to wash your hands, wear your face coverings and contact medical if you feel symptoms of COVID-19. Together we can beat COVID fatigue. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)

    This work, Covid Fatigue, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    COVID19USMC
    COVID Fatigue

