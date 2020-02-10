The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, regulatory division is adapting its normal training for new regulators due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During normal operations, a new regulator would receive in-person training on a variety of topics to better help them delineate wetlands regulated by the Corps of Engineers. Since classroom training opportunities are postponed for the foreseeable future, senior regulators with the St. Paul District developed a 2-day workshop to help its new regulators better understand what it takes to do wetland delineations.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 11:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770420
|VIRIN:
|201002-A-LI073-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108031543
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|LA CROSSE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Regulator adapt to conditions, train the next generation, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS
