    Regulator adapt to conditions, train the next generation

    LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, regulatory division is adapting its normal training for new regulators due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During normal operations, a new regulator would receive in-person training on a variety of topics to better help them delineate wetlands regulated by the Corps of Engineers. Since classroom training opportunities are postponed for the foreseeable future, senior regulators with the St. Paul District developed a 2-day workshop to help its new regulators better understand what it takes to do wetland delineations.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 11:16
    Location: LA CROSSE, WI, US 
    This work, Regulator adapt to conditions, train the next generation, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

