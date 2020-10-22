Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside AFIMSC FY 20 Closeout Record

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    A global pandemic couldn't stop the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center's Resources Management team from closing out a record $8.2 billion of execution during fiscal 2020. With the Air Force's second largest operations and maintenance account, AFIMSC's end-of-year closeout success was the culmination of strong processes, great relationships and strategy implemented from the first day of the fiscal year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 201022-F-RD009-001
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: TX, US
    Fiscal Year
    Budget
    San Antonio
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Buehler
    FY20
    COVID
    Fiscal 2020
    Resources Management

