Inside AFIMSC FY 20 Closeout Record

A global pandemic couldn't stop the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center's Resources Management team from closing out a record $8.2 billion of execution during fiscal 2020. With the Air Force's second largest operations and maintenance account, AFIMSC's end-of-year closeout success was the culmination of strong processes, great relationships and strategy implemented from the first day of the fiscal year.