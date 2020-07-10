Exercise Zia Sun is a routine joint exercise on Centennial Range, New Mexico that includes MQ-9's, A-10's, AC-130's, and F-16's. Zia Sun brings together Tactical Air Control Parties and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and helps our members be #ReadyAF for any scenario at all times.
