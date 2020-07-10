Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Zia Sun

    ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Exercise Zia Sun is a routine joint exercise on Centennial Range, New Mexico that includes MQ-9's, A-10's, AC-130's, and F-16's. Zia Sun brings together Tactical Air Control Parties and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and helps our members be #ReadyAF for any scenario at all times.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 09:54
    VIRIN: 201009-F-UH828-1002
    This work, Exercise Zia Sun, by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

