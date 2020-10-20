Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Justin Ailes 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    201020-N-HA192-1001
    NORFOLK Va. (Oct. 20, 2020) - Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, the Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy, is given a tour of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan's (LHD 5) medical department, October 20, 2020. Bataan is home ported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew F. Brown)

