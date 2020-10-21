Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    606th TPS-75 Time Lapse

    ITALY

    10.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Caleb House 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Every 4-6 years the 606th Air Control Squadron replaces their TPS-75 radar. Were you lucky enough to see it?
    The swap was made in preparation for the arrival of a fresh TPS-75 from depot.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
