Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Know Your Mil - Sgt. Yuxin He

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    10.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Check out Sgt Yuxin He and how he captures his passion through a lens.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 05:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770400
    VIRIN: 201014-N-VO895-0001
    Filename: DOD_108031345
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know Your Mil - Sgt. Yuxin He, by PO3 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    KnowYourMil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT