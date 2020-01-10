The high angle sniper course lasts two weeks and is designed to teach and train sniper teams the necessary skills to operate in mountainous terrain.
|10.01.2020
|10.22.2020 04:29
|Package
|770399
|201001-Z-JY390-011
|DOD_108031324
|00:00:18
|HOCHFILZEN, AT
|5
|2
|2
|0
This work, International Specialty Training Center High Angle Sniper Course, by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
