U.S. Marines with 3rd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), establish a helicopter support team (HST) aerial lift at Landing Zone Dodo, Okinawa, Japan, October 19, 2020. This training showcased the interoperability between 3rd MLG, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 3rd Marine Division to integrate in support of rapidly transporting the highly mobile and lethal High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. 3rd MLG provides III Marine Expeditionary force comprehensive logistics and combat service support for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 05:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770398
|VIRIN:
|201019-M-SX657-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031317
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s A HIMARS? | Marines with 3rd TSB conduct HST operations, by Cpl Ryan Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT