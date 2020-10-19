It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s A HIMARS? | Marines with 3rd TSB conduct HST operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), establish a helicopter support team (HST) aerial lift at Landing Zone Dodo, Okinawa, Japan, October 19, 2020. This training showcased the interoperability between 3rd MLG, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 3rd Marine Division to integrate in support of rapidly transporting the highly mobile and lethal High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. 3rd MLG provides III Marine Expeditionary force comprehensive logistics and combat service support for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey)