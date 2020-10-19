Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s A HIMARS? | Marines with 3rd TSB conduct HST operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.19.2020

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Harvey 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), establish a helicopter support team (HST) aerial lift at Landing Zone Dodo, Okinawa, Japan, October 19, 2020. This training showcased the interoperability between 3rd MLG, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 3rd Marine Division to integrate in support of rapidly transporting the highly mobile and lethal High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. 3rd MLG provides III Marine Expeditionary force comprehensive logistics and combat service support for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 05:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770398
    VIRIN: 201019-M-SX657-0001
    Filename: DOD_108031317
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s A HIMARS? | Marines with 3rd TSB conduct HST operations, by Cpl Ryan Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System
    HIMARS
    CH-53
    3rd Marine Division
    12th Marine Regiment
    CH-53 Super Stallion
    1st MAW
    HMH-361
    Marines
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361
    landing support specialist
    3rd MLG
    red patch
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    Combat Logistics Regiment 3
    Oki
    landing zone Dodo
    3rd Mar Div
    CLR 3
    12th Marine
    LSS
    53
    LZ Dodo
    3rd TSB
    red patchers
    3rd Transportation Battalion
    Oki Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT