NATO Secretary General welcomes Armenian President at NATO HQ
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes Armenian President, Mr. Armen Sarkissian, at the NATO headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 04:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BE
