    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The 18th Wing executed the third iteration of Exercise WestPac Rumrunner with joint partners Oct. 16th and focused on improved interoperability as well as fine-tuning agile combat employment concepts. ACE is the cornerstone of the wing’s operating concept. It enables forces to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity & support, ensuring multi-capable Airmen are postured in a position of advantage to generate combat power. Of note, the 344th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus from McConnell Air Force Base made its debut during Team Kadena's Rumrunner exercise.

    “Rumrunner 3.0 was an awesome, high-end training opportunity for the F-15 pilots of the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons at Kadena. The overall mission was remarkable--we launched 45 USAF, USN, and USMC aircraft of 11 types from five locations. During Rumrunner, we had the first KC-46 air refueling operations of Kadena F-15s. The team honed skills in defensive counter air, offensive counter air, combat search and rescue, and air refueling. Ground personnel and aircrew also practiced alert scrambles and forward air refueling point operations of F-15 and F-16 aircraft from C-130s, an essential part of PACAF’s focus on agile combat employment," said Lt Col Craig Van Beusekom, Rumrunner 3.0 airboss and 67th Fighter Squadron commander

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 03:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
