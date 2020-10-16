V Corps Reactivation

V Corps holds a ceremony to uncase the colors and officially reactivate the unit at Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 16, 2020. V Corps was reactivated as command and control support to the Army mission in Europe. (Video by Fort Knox Visual Information)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2020 03:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770386
|VIRIN:
|201016-A-VT189-302
|Filename:
|DOD_108031183
|Length:
|00:49:46
|Location:
|FT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT