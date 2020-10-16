Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Reactivation

    FT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    V Corps holds a ceremony to uncase the colors and officially reactivate the unit at Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 16, 2020. V Corps was reactivated as command and control support to the Army mission in Europe. (Video by Fort Knox Visual Information)

    ceremony
    senator
    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    McConnell
    activation
    US Army
    army
    V Corps
    FT Knox
    Garrett
    Maude Complex
    Kolasheski

