Kadena Airmen visit Iwo Jima

Members from Kadena Air Base's 18th Medical Group toured Iwo Jima in January 2020 for a historical visit.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 22:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770383
|VIRIN:
|200115-F-YJ424-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108031136
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT