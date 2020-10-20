Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: 569 Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding Team) B-Roll

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers with the Field Feeding Team, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, serve dinner to an engineer battalion during a field exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770380
    VIRIN: 201020-A-RN631-386
    Filename: DOD_108031050
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade: 569 Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding Team) B-Roll, by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field Feeding Team
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade
    569 Quartermaster Company

