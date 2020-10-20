Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-60R Sea Hawk Delivers Payload to USS Henry M. Jackson

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    201020-N-KB4001-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 21, 2020) -- An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Easy Riders" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, delivers a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 21:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770378
    VIRIN: 201020-N-KB401-1004
    Filename: DOD_108031010
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60R Sea Hawk Delivers Payload to USS Henry M. Jackson, by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

