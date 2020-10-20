201020-N-KB4001-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 21, 2020) -- An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Easy Riders" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, delivers a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) in the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands. Underway replenishment sustains the fleet anywhere/anytime. This event was designed to test and evaluate the tactics, techniques, and procedures of U.S. Strategic Command's expeditionary logistics and enhance the overall readiness of our strategic forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 21:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770378
|VIRIN:
|201020-N-KB401-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108031010
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MH-60R Sea Hawk Delivers Payload to USS Henry M. Jackson, by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
