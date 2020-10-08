Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Meat Import Restrictions

    JAPAN

    08.10.2020

    Video by Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    The import of meat products into Japan is highly restricted by the Government of Japan with severe penalties in case of violations. Please do not bring any meat items (ex. jerkies, sausages, etc.) into Japan with exception of those that have appropriate health certificates issued by the government of exporting country.

