The import of meat products into Japan is highly restricted by the Government of Japan with severe penalties in case of violations. Please do not bring any meat items (ex. jerkies, sausages, etc.) into Japan with exception of those that have appropriate health certificates issued by the government of exporting country.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 19:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|770376
|VIRIN:
|200810-M-CQ097-034
|Filename:
|DOD_108030985
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Japan Meat Import Restrictions, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT