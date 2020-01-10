Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22 Pushup Challenge for Suicide Prevention

    CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Nathan Fite 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division Commanding officer Capt. Khary Hembree-Bey takes the popular social media 22 Pushup Challenge for suicide prevention.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 19:14
    Location: CORONA, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22 Pushup Challenge for Suicide Prevention, by Nathan Fite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    suicide prevention
    social media
    suicide
    veterans
    NAVSEA
    suicide awareness
    NSWC Corona
    veterans crisis line
    #22KILL
    #22pushupchallenge
    suicide prevention lifeline

