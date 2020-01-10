Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division Commanding officer Capt. Khary Hembree-Bey takes the popular social media 22 Pushup Challenge for suicide prevention.
10.01.2020
10.21.2020
Video Productions
CORONA, CA, US
