Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID PSA - Soto Cano Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    10.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jovan Banks 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher O'Gwin, Army Support Activity commander and Lt. Col. Jeehun Kim, Joint Task Force-Bravo command surgeon discuss COVID 19 precautions at Soto Cano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jovan Banks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770370
    VIRIN: 201021-F-YG789-000
    Filename: DOD_108030962
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID PSA - Soto Cano Air Base, by SrA Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    prevention
    JTF-B
    Soto Cano Air Base
    COVID 19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT