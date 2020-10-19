JRTC 21-01 1-21 IN Dar Lam Defense

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division prepare for an attack on the city of Dar Lam, during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 19, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demi Jones, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)