Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division prepare for an attack on the city of Dar Lam, during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 19, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Demi Jones, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 18:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770367
|VIRIN:
|201019-A-DJ137-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108030920
|Length:
|00:08:04
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JRTC 21-01 1-21 IN Dar Lam Defense, by SPC Demi Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT