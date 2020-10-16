Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 Hercules engine running offload

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform an engine running offload (ERO) of a C-130 Hercules at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 16, 2020. The C-130 brought Airmen from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland for training that will take place in the local area.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 17:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770365
    VIRIN: 201016-F-WV167-2002
    Filename: DOD_108030914
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

