Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point commanding officer, Col. Mikel Huber, thanks veterans of Carteret County for their dedicated service at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, October 21, 2020.
|10.21.2020
|10.21.2020 16:52
|Package
|770357
|201021-M-ZN608-832
|DOD_108030799
|00:01:27
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Carteret County Virtual Veterans Day Parade, by Cpl Morgan Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
