    355th Training Squadron A-10 Simulator lab B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll from the 355th Training Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base implementing a new A-10 Thunderbolt II virtual reality simulator lab. This cost effective implementation was purchased with squadron innovation funds in order to give A-10 pilots a more efficient and accessible way to train and earn qualifications.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770354
    VIRIN: 201021-F-FZ485-301
    Filename: DOD_108030714
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Training Squadron A-10 Simulator lab B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    pilot
    Tucson
    virtual reality
    A-10
    ACC
    AZ
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    pilot training
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Simulator
    jet
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    training
    lab
    air-to-air refueling
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    training squadron
    DM
    virtual reality simulator
    air to air refueling
    Oculus
    A-10 Simulator
    355th Wing
    355 WG
    355th Training Squadron
    A-10 Sim
    virtual reality lab
    Oculus Quest

