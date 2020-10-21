B-roll from the 355th Training Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base implementing a new A-10 Thunderbolt II virtual reality simulator lab. This cost effective implementation was purchased with squadron innovation funds in order to give A-10 pilots a more efficient and accessible way to train and earn qualifications.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 16:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770354
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-FZ485-301
|Filename:
|DOD_108030714
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 355th Training Squadron A-10 Simulator lab B-roll, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT