U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Krempel, an equipment manager with the 1st Special Operations Force Support Squadron, emphasises the importance of service’s role in the 1st Special Operations Wing and the many tenant units missions at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct 14, 2020. The 1st SOFSS operates multiple locations on base including two dining facilities and two fitness centers that all promote mission readiness so our Air Commandos can accomplish the mission any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 15:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770353
|VIRIN:
|201013-F-LD599-691
|Filename:
|DOD_108030706
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Hometown:
|TOMS RIVER, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life: Services, by A1C David Lynn, identified by DVIDS
