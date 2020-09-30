DTRA's University Engagement Webinar: Student Workforce Opportunities

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB) is part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Chemical and Biological Defense Program. DTRA CB’s mission is to lead the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to anticipate, defend, and safeguard against chemical and biological threats for the warfighter and the nation.
During this webinar, you will learn about internships, fellowships, postdoctoral, and employment opportunities available throughout the DoD.
Webinar topics include:
- More on DTRA CB’s mission and its role as the DoD’s Joint Science and Technology Office for Chemical and Biological Defense (JSTO-CBD);
- National Research Council (NRC) Research Associateship (Postdoctoral) Program;
- Pathways Programs: Pathways Internship Programs, Recent Graduates Program, and the Presidential Management Fellows Program (PMF);
- Navigating USAJOBS for employment opportunities;
- Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship-for-Service Program benefits, application deadlines, and success stories.
Presentations and other helpful resources are also available on the webinar registration website: https://cvent.me/DlMK7O.
