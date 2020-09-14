JIAMDO - Countering Air and Missile Threats

The Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Organization (JIAMDO) supports the CJCS, through the Director J-8, in their responsibilities to coordinate development of Air and Missile Defense capabilities. JIAMDO facilitates collaboration between Services, COCOMs, and agencies to identify existing and emerging capabilities and will foster innovation and integration through support to simulations, technology demonstrations, and RDT&E projects.
