    JIAMDO - Countering Air and Missile Threats

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by David Holm 

    Joint Staff Public Affairs

    The Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense Organization (JIAMDO) supports the CJCS, through the Director J-8, in their responsibilities to coordinate development of Air and Missile Defense capabilities. JIAMDO facilitates collaboration between Services, COCOMs, and agencies to identify existing and emerging capabilities and will foster innovation and integration through support to simulations, technology demonstrations, and RDT&E projects.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 15:04
