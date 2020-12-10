Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard construction tender works in Sabine Pass post Hurricane Delta

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Clamp constructing a range while underway in Sabine Pass near Port Arthur, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020. The Clamp is homeported in Galveston, Texas, but was assisting with efforts of rebuilding ranges and day beacons post Hurricane Delta.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770336
    VIRIN: 201012-G-IY621-1001
    Filename: DOD_108030479
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard construction tender works in Sabine Pass post Hurricane Delta, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    USCG
    Delta
    Galveston
    ATON
    Coast Guard
    Texas
    Sabine Pass
    aids to navigation
    B-Roll
    construction tender
    Coast Guard 2020
    Storm 2020
    Hurricane Delta

