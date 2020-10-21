Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Admiral Makes Opening Remarks at International Security Conference

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Adm. Charles “Chas” A. Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, gives opening remarks for a virtual panel discussion titled "International Security at the Nuclear Nexus," Oct. 21, 2020. The event is hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 13:44
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Admiral Makes Opening Remarks at International Security Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

